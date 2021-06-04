Ex-officer to serve 2 years in prison on child solicitation charge

Former Fort Wayne police officer Andrew Beck will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Beck was arrested after he was found to be exchanging sexually explicit photos and conversations with a 16-year-old Wayne High School student in April 2019, police said. He was charged with felony child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and possession of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges in April, but the dissemination charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The defense asked for a sentence of home detention, and Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge asked for a five-year sentence, with three of those years being spent in prison on the child solicitation charge.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Beck to four years on the child solicitation charge, with two years behind bars and two years suspended. On the child pornography possession charge, he was sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Beck was a Fort Wayne police officer for 13 years, and he is also a military veteran.

