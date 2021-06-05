Man legs severed in LaGrange semi crash

State police in LaGrange County are investigating a critical-injury semi crash that resulted in the severing of a truck driver's legs Friday.

Officers said they responded to a multivehicle collision involving three semi trucks just after 5 p.m. along the Interstate 80-90 Toll Road, west of Howe.

Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, apparently was pinned in the cab of his rig and lost both legs, and suffered a severe head injury, police said.

Troopers applied tourniquets to control Lohman's bleeding before paramedics arrived.

The truck driver's 12-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, Lohman by helicopter.

Police said a second truck driver, Ben M. Tehrani, 37, of Brentwood, California, sustained a minor neck injury and an ambulance took him to a hospital.

The driver of the third semi, Elvis Maksuti, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, was not hurt in the crash.

Officers believe Lohman was driving west on the interstate when he failed to stop for traffic backed up in a road construction area.

They said Lohman was not wearing a seatbelt, but his son and the other drivers were.

Troopers said they found debris from the three heavily damaged semis spread across the interstate's westbound lanes.

No further information was provided.