Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Richard is a neutered 8-year-old domestic shorthair. For more information on him or any other pet at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, call 260-427-5502 or go to www.fwacc.org. Humane Fort Wayne Faye is a spayed 7-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier. For more information on her or any other pet at Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., call 260-744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org. Humane Fort Wayne Nellie Oleson is a spayed 4-year-old domestic shorthair. For more information on her or any other pet at Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., call 260-744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org. Previous Next Monday, June 07, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week Pets of the week Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story