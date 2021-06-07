Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old Elkhart girl believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Sydney Ray Gunter is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, white, with brown hair and blue eyes, state police said in the alert. She was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Monday in Elkhart wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and was believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate TY2975.

Anyone with information about Sydney is asked to contact the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.