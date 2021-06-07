Ivy Tech to offer vaccination clinic Thursday

Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state, including in Fort Wayne, on Thursday.

Today’s announcement came as positive cases for Allen County and Indiana inched up, and as The League's DeafLink team in Fort Wayne said it is encouraging vaccination for ages 12 and up in the population to which it caters.

The Allen County Department of Health today said another 15 residents in the county tested positive for COVID-19, including nine with probable antigen cases. That brought the total numbers to 41,697 cases and 686 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health announced 370 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brought to 744,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, a news release said.

To date, 13,211 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state said.

The Ivy Tech vaccination clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college.

All 19 Ivy Tech campuses will host clinics, and vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In Fort Wayne, The League’s DeafLink team said deaf and hard of hearing Hoosiers age 12 and older can take advantage of a vaccination site it will host from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at its location, 5821 S. Anthony Blvd. Free transportation is available by calling The League at 441-0551 by 5 p.m. today, the release said.

DeafLink said each person eligible for the vaccine at its location needs to register. Registration links and other information is available online at DHHS.IN.GOV.