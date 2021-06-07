Verbatim: Work on two Indiana 3 intersections to last 2 months

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued this news release today:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces improvements to two intersections on S.R. 3 in Fort Wayne.

Crews will install a new traffic signal at the intersection of S.R. 3/Lima Road and Till Road. Median work will also take place to create a slotted left turn.

With the installation of the new traffic signal, crews will be removing the traffic signal currently in place at the intersection of S.R. 3/Lima Road, Cremer Avenue and Rabus Drive. Median work will also take place at this intersection for the creation of a slotted left turn.

During construction, the left lane in both directions of S.R. 3 will be closed to traffic. Work is scheduled to begin on or after Friday, June 11 and is expected to wrap up by mid-August. All work is weather-dependent.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.