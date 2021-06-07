July 4 fireworks at Indiana Michigan Power Center

Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne will again be the location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. July 4, the city said in a statement. It said the City of Fort Wayne, NAI Hanning & Bean and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as sponsors for the fireworks display.

The TinCaps will be hosting a baseball game that evening beginning at 6:05 p.m., the statement said. It said those with tickets to the game will be able to watch the fireworks from their seats at Parkview Field. If the TinCaps game is not over by 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Because the fireworks will be visible from several locations in and around the downtown area, those attending are asked to spread out to help ensure the safety of the public, the statement said.