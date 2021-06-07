Cinema Center to hold Hobnobben festival at Embassy

For the second year in a row, Cinema Center announced Monday it will hold its Hobnobben Film Festival at the historic Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne.

The sixth annual festival, which showcases films and filmmakers with a unique perspective, will be Oct. 15 to 17.

Hobnobben was one of the few to host an in-person event in 2020. The Embassy Theatre, a former movie palace built in 1928, is a large venue with more than 2,000 seats.

The Embassy is the "perfect venue for viewing films and holding panel discussions. And the Embassy staff couldn't be better to work with,” said a statement from Hobnobben co-chair and Cinema Center associate director Alix Watson.

Hobnobben features a variety of international, national, regional and locally produced films that are submitted for review and judged by a film selection panel made up of film and media experts. The festival continues to attract international attention with submissions already from 18 countries. Submissions will be accepted until June 25. As of last week, the festival is on track to receive a record number of submissions, with just shy of 200 films, or 71 hours.

Single-day, three-day and all-access VIP passes will be available from $30 to $150. General admission tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Hobnobben relies on sponsorships and donations for its continued success. Interested sponsors, including businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor a film, can contact the festival at sponsors@hobnobben.org.

Donations can be made at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/hobnobbenfilmfestival.