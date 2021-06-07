Indianapolis businessman appointed state commerce secretary

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday appointed Bradley Chambers as the state's new Secretary of Commerce beginning July 6.

“There is no one more qualified to lead our economic development efforts than someone who's been a leader in the business for 35 years. Not only has Brad created, grown and expanded his business from the ground up, he's been focused on how his work contributes to making Indiana the best place to invest, work, and live for his entire career,” Holcomb said.

Chambers is the president, CEO, and founder of Buckingham Companies in Indianapolis, which invests, develops and manages multifamily and mixed-use properties. The business began in 1984.

Chambers said he is excited to “strengthen statewide entrepreneurship and help drive Indiana's overall business climate to the next level. I'm nothing short of impressed with Governor Holcomb's leadership and ideas for the state and look forward to being part of the team.”

He will enter into a two-year contract with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board to lead the entity. His salary was not immediately available.

A news release said Chambers will “reduce his day-to-day involvement with Buckingham” while he serves as Secretary of Commerce. Buckingham Companies will not be eligible for state of Indiana incentives during Chambers' tenure with the state.

Former Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger resigned in March after four years at the helm.