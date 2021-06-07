2 injured in ORV crash

Two girls were injured in an off-road-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the 17000 block of Coldwater Road, Indiana conservation officers said today.

Investigators said the girls were riding a side-by-side ORV on private property when the operator lost control, causing it to roll. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, safety gear or any type of seat belt or safety harness, conservation officers said.

Both girls were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The extent of the girls' injuries was not released.