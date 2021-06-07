Verbatim: Philharmonic Back with Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field

The following was released on Monday, June 7, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN — June 7, 2021: The Fort Wayne Philharmonic welcomes the community back to live symphonic music at a concert celebration of the American spirit. Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field will take place on Saturday, June 26 at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks accompanying the finale. Free ticket reservations will be available through the Parkview Field Box Office in person or online at parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com/web, beginning on June 9 at 10:00 a.m.

The concert, performed without intermission, will be conducted by Music Director Andrew Constantine and hosted by well-known Fort Wayne broadcaster and media personality Melissa Long. The performance begins at 8:30 pm, with fireworks accompanying the finale at approximately 9:40 p.m.

General bowl seating will be free, but specialty seating will be available as follows: Suites seating for 20-$500, Club Seats - $30 each, Field Boxes seating for 4 - $100, and Picnic Tables seating for 8 - $50. All seating will require reserved tickets and will be available through the Parkview Field Box Office online.

Gates will be open to the public at 7:00 p.m. Parkview Field’s concessions will be open (no outside food or beverages are permitted), and several family-friendly pre-concert activities will be offered, including free access to the Batting Cages and the Fun Zone Area. Johnny TinCap, the Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot, will be present. Masks are encouraged at all Parkview Field events; seating for this event will not be distanced. Updated Parkview Field Guidelines can be found here.

The concert will feature American works such as Oh Susanna, Seventy-Six Trombones from Music Man, plus more contemporary favorites such as Liberty Fanfare and many more. The final works on the concert, selections from Star Wars, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, will accompany the fireworks.

Music Director, Andrew Constantine said: “After the year we have had I am so excited to get back to performing music for the people of Northeast Indiana. It is a time of healing and celebration; it will be exciting to kick off our summer season with this community favourite.”

Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field is one of several concerts that the Philharmonic will be presenting during its expanded summer season celebration with performances across the region held over seven weeks. For a full list of concerts, visit fwphil.org. For questions regarding tickets to Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field, please contact the Parkview Field Box Office at 260.482.6400. Reserved tickets are required.