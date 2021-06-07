Barricaded man surrenders to police

A call about a burglary at an apartment located in the 2000 block of Woodhaven Drive this morning led to a barricaded subject, Fort Wayne police said today.

Officers were called to Winchester Woods Apartments around 7:52 a.m., where they found a man armed with a knife on a second-floor balcony, a statement from police said. The man refused to speak with the officers or let them inside the apartment.

The Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams, along with the Air Support Unit, were called to negotiate with the man, police said. Shortly after, they said, the man jumped off the balcony and surrendered to police.

It is not known whether the man will be facing any charges.