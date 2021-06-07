Juvenile stabs man during domestic argument

A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the back by his girlfriend’s juvenile son, Fort Wayne police said today.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Ormsby Street when the victim called 911, saying he had been stabbed, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim was in a physical argument with his girlfriend when the boy stabbed him in the back, the statement said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, where he was later downgraded to life-threatening condition, it said.

Police and the county prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident.