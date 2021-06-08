Anthem to support Community Harvest Food Bank against food insecurity

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana announced Tuesday it will commit $661,000 over the next three years to food banks, including one based in Fort Wayne.

The money will support Community Harvest Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, and Hoosier Hills Food Bank, a news release said.

"This funding will help the food banks expand their ability to deliver healthy food to Hoosiers and host additional mobile food distribution events," the release said.

Anthem said it has a history of supporting Indiana's residents and communities in addressing factors that influence health, including access to healthy food. Nearly one in six Hoosiers lack reliable access to healthy food – according to data available at “Close to Home,” a social driver of health information tool available through Anthem, Inc., the parent company of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the release said.

Neil Steffens, president of Anthem's Medicare Central Region, said in a statement that working with other organizations will lead to "a greater impact on the challenge of food insecurity than we would working as individual organizations.”