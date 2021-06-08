Diocese appoints schools official

An educator who most recently served as a public high school principal is joining the area's Catholic schools system.

David Maugel's new title is the second associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, officials announced Monday.

Maugel served as principal of North Wood High School in Nappanee since August 2006. He previously taught math at Central Noble Community Schools and had leadership positions, including principal, at Smith-Green Community Schools.

Superintendent Joseph Brettnacher described Maugel as a devout Catholic and active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen.

“His faith and experience in secondary education will serve the Diocese well,” Brettnacher said in a statement.