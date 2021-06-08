Acting US attorney named for district

Tina L. Nommay is now the acting U.S. attorney for Indiana's Northern District, the U.S. attorney's office announced Monday.

She will hold this position until the northern district receives its politically appointed, senate confirmed U.S. attorney.

Nommay has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Fort Wayne Division since 1989, when she started her career in the civil division. In 1992, she transitioned to the criminal division, where she prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases.

In 2012 she was promoted and served as the Fort Wayne Division's branch chief. In that role, she supervised and mentored assistant U.S. attorneys while personally being involved in a series of complex white-collar, gun, drug and violent crime cases. In October 2020, Nommay was promoted to chief of the Criminal Division where she oversees the work of over 30 assistant U.S. attorneys from the Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne divisions.