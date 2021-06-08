Embassy to again host film festival

For the second year in a row, Cinema Center will hold its Hobnobben Film Festival at the Embassy Theatre, it announced Monday.

The sixth annual festival, which showcases films and filmmakers with a unique perspective, will be Oct. 15-17.

The Embassy is the “perfect venue for viewing films and holding panel discussions. And the Embassy staff couldn't be better to work with,” said a statement from Alix Watson, Hobnobben co-chair and Cinema Center associate director.

Hobnobben features a variety of international, national, regional and locally produced films that are submitted for review and judged by a film selection panel made up of film and media experts. The festival continues to attract international attention with submissions already from 18 countries.

Submissions will be accepted until June 25. As of last week, the festival was on track to receive a record number of submissions – just shy of 200 films, or 71 hours of film.

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Single-day, three-day and all-access VIP passes will be available for $30 to $150.