TinCaps to open all seats beginning June 29

The Fort Wayne TinCaps said today they would sell all seats at Parkview Field for games beginning June 29.

Capacity for previous games this season has been limited because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the rest of the season are to go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15, the TinCaps said in a statement.

Beginning Wednesday, fans who had purchased a 2020 game ticket before last season was lost may exchange it for a 2021 game ticket, the club said. This can be done by emailing tickets@tincaps.com, calling 260-482-6400 or visiting the Parkview Field Ticket Office.