Pixies to perform at Foellinger Theatre

The Pixies will be performing at Foellinger Theatre on Sept. 14.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The group does not plan to play a nightly set list, a statement from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said today, with the set determined just before the first note is played. For more information, go to www.pixiesmusic.com.