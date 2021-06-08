Silver Alert issued for Mitchell man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old Mitchell man missing since June 3, Indiana State Police said.

Shaen Lawrence is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform when he went missing about 9:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Mitchell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.