Tuesday, June 08, 2021 8:37 am
Silver Alert issued for Mitchell man
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 24-year-old Mitchell man missing since June 3, Indiana State Police said.
Shaen Lawrence is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform when he went missing about 9:30 a.m. last Thursday.
Mitchell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.
