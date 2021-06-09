Fort Wayne wins its fourth All-America City Award

Fort Wayne was one of a handful of cities across the country to be named an All-America City.

The city submitted its All-America City application for consideration in February. It competed Wednesday morning and was announced a winner around 8 p.m.

The spotlight for the 2021 Award was on building equity and resilience. Fort Wayne's application highlighted three community-building projects as examples of its efforts: Riverfront Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne UNITED, and Fort Wayne Community Schools' Family and Community Engagement Center.

The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

The finalist communities, representing 15 states, range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million. Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.

