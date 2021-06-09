Group to seek state grant promoting regional talent, economic growth

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority announced intent to apply for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding, today.

The Regional Development Authority has been endorsed as the region's applicant by several key regional groups, including the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana, the Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) Council and the Regional Opportunities Council. The Regional Development Authority will formally submit intent to apply to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation before the July 1 deadline.

The organization is "already hard at work on a compelling application for READI Program funds and has the leadership, staff and structure in place to execute this critical work for our state and region,” Board President Gene Donaghy said in a statement.

Indiana launched the READI program to be a transformational initiative that will dedicate $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth.

Separately, northeast Indiana was one of three regions in Indiana that received a $42 million grant in 2015, and the region secured match dollars to ultimately create $264 million of investment throughout the 11 counties of northeast Indiana.