Allen's Les Lancaster named ECHL's defenseman of the year

Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2020-21, the league has announced.

Samuel Jardine of Greenville finished second, followed by Allen's Matt Register, Dean Stewart of Wichita and Indy's Willie Raskob, the league said in a statement

Lancaster led all league defensemen in goals (26) and points (64) and was tied for third in assists (38), the statement said. It said he also ranked first among defensemen with 10 power-play goals, four game-winning goals and 189 shots on goal, and was tied for first with 26 power-play points.

The league said Lancaster's 26 goals are tied for the third most by a defenseman in a single season in ECHL history, and the most goals scored by a blueliner since Louisiana's Chris Valicevic tallied 27 in the 1999-2000 season.