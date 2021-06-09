Wednesday, June 09, 2021 11:27 am
Power outage affects more than 6,400 I&M customers in Fort Wayne
The Journal Gazette
A power outage primarily in southwest Fort Wayne has affected more than 6,400 customers. Indiana Michigan Power said today.
The outage occurred shortly after 11 a.m., mostly in an area south of Illinois Road and west of Getz Road in Aboite Township, according to the outage map on I&M's website.
Power is estimated to be restored by 4 p.m., the website said.
