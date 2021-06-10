5 FWCS high school students will get $500 for getting vaccinated

Super Shot will reward five fully vaccinated Fort Wayne Community high schools students with $500, the district announced today.

High school students who receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Super Shot by Aug. 6 will receive an entry to win. One winner at each FWCS high school – North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne – will be announced at the start of the upcoming academic year, according to a news release.

Students who got vaccinated elsewhere before June 11 won't necessarily miss out. They may enter the drawing at www.SuperShot.org by Aug. 6.

Teens may earn a second entry by getting all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot, the release said. The same deadline applies.

Super Shot wants students to begin the school year protected from all diseases preventable by vaccines, Executive Director Connie Heflin said.

"We are concerned because there has been a great downturn in adolescent immunizations over the past year, and we hope this will encourage families to make getting caught up on vaccines a priority," Heflin said in a statement.

