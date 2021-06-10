The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 10, 2021

    No injuries in vacant mobile home fire

    The Journal Gazette

    No one was injured in a mobile home fire this morning on Fort Wayne's southwest side.

    The city fire department was called to 3203 Sandpoint Road just before 11 a.m. No one was inside the vacant mobile home, the department said.

    Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 14-minutes, the department said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

