Indiana: 374 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 374 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 748,259 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,291 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 419 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,533,954 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,530,620 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 10,606,636 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic will be available in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,351,177 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,712,851 first doses and 2,638,326 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.