Introducing The Trois-Rivières Lions

Trois-Rivières, Quebec – Deacon Sports & Entertainment is proud to officially unveil the name and logo of its ECHL team affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens: the Trois-Rivières Lions. The team will play in the NouveauColisée de Trois-Rivières starting in the 2021-2022 season.

Mark Weightman, president and CEOof the team and Marc-André Bergeron, vice-president and general manager, presented the process through which the Lions came to be as well as the identity of the team. It was followed by a presentation video of the name and logo for the Lions.

“We truly listened to the passionate fans who put forth thousands of suggestions over the past seven months, the fans not only named our team but motivated us to create the unique details found throughout our logo,” said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports & Entertainment. “We are proud to call ourselves the Lions and are very excited to build upon the rich hockey history in Trois-Rivières both on the ice and in the community as we inch closer to puck drop at the Nouveau Colisée in October.”

The name of the team refers to the sporting history of the city: the Lions are the only professional hockey team to have represented the city of Trois-Rivières in the late 50’s.

“We have worked very hard these last few months to create a team identity that will be representative of the region and that will resonate with hockey fans throughout the province. With the pandemic situation improving, including the return of fans in the stands, now is the right time to finally unveil the team’s name and logo to the people of Trois-Rivières” mentioned Mark Weightman.

Inspired by the historic themes of the city, the team designed a logo that combines four main elements that stood out when the team reached out to fans.

First and foremost, the team will present an identity that is Québécois, as evidenced by the fleur-de-lys that constitutes the backdrop of the logo.The metal-plated lion is an homage to this key industry of the region. The torch, an important landmark in Trois-Rivières (le Flambeau) as well as a trademark symbol for the Montreal Canadiens is displayed in the lion’s mane.The design of the logo all comes together around the strong, unbreakable, and determined spirit forged into the lion’s piercing gaze, and its stylish moustache pays tribute to Sieur Laviolette, founder of the city in 1634. The logo features a dominant metal grey and an iconic Québec blue as its primary colours.

"We have to acknowledge the efforts taken by Deacon Sports & Entertainment to engage the public while doing their research in order to create a connection between Trois-Rivieres and its professional team! Now we have our Lions, and I can't wait to see them in action!" - Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières.

The team identity project was led by Win X Two Branding Agency (winxtwo.com), in collaboration with Deacon Sports and Entertainment, The Idea Factory, and Quebec-based agencies Acolyte and Tungsten Studio.