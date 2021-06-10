The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 10, 2021

    FWFC's Saturday match canceled

    Club completing details for opponent in match set for late June

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne FC said Thursday its friendly match scheduled for Saturday against FC Indiana Lions has been canceled because of multiple injuries within the FC Indiana roster.

    FWFC said it is completing details regarding a replacement opponent for its friendly match scheduled for June 25. The club hopes to announce the opponent yet this week.

    Fort Wayne travels to Toledo on Friday to play Toledo Villa FC in a USL League Two Great Lakes Division match, and returns home Sunday to play Grand Rapids FC at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

     

     

