FWFC's Saturday match canceled

Fort Wayne FC said Thursday its friendly match scheduled for Saturday against FC Indiana Lions has been canceled because of multiple injuries within the FC Indiana roster.

FWFC said it is completing details regarding a replacement opponent for its friendly match scheduled for June 25. The club hopes to announce the opponent yet this week.

Fort Wayne travels to Toledo on Friday to play Toledo Villa FC in a USL League Two Great Lakes Division match, and returns home Sunday to play Grand Rapids FC at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.