Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Mary Zinser enjoys some fishing time with her grandchildren, from left, Dallas Nicholson, 10, Eliana Nicholson, 12, and Morgan Ditton, 12, at Shoaff Park on Thursday. Previous Next Friday, June 11, 2021 1:00 am Spending time with Grandma Spending time with Grandma Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story