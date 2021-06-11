Victim of overnight crash identified

A 62-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash at West Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road early today, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Lisa Marie Ellert was found dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 12:20 a.m., the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Ellert died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 16th in motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2021, the statement said.

Fort Wayne police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office are investigating.