Wichita's Anthony Beauregard named league's MVP

Anthony Beauregard of Wichita has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, the ECHL said today.

Les Lancaster of Allen finished second, followed by Florida’s John McCarron, Aaron Luchuk of Orlando and Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis, the ECHL said in a statement.

Beauregard led the ECHL with 49 assists, ranked second with 71 points, was tied for third with a plus-27 rating and was tied for eighth with five game-winning goals, the statement said. He appeared in 62 of Wichita’s 71 games in the regular season, with the Thunder posting a 37-17-8 record with him in the lineup and going 4-5-0 in the nine games he missed.