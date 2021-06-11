The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, June 11, 2021 2:07 pm

    Wichita's Anthony Beauregard named league's MVP

    The Journal Gazette

    Anthony Beauregard of Wichita has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, the ECHL said today.

    Les Lancaster of Allen finished second, followed by Florida’s John McCarron, Aaron Luchuk of Orlando and Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis, the ECHL said in a statement.

    Beauregard led the ECHL with 49 assists, ranked second with 71 points, was tied for third with a plus-27 rating and was tied for eighth with five game-winning goals, the statement said. He appeared in 62 of Wichita’s 71 games in the regular season, with the Thunder posting a 37-17-8 record with him in the lineup and going 4-5-0 in the nine games he missed.

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story