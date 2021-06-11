The Journal Gazette
 
    Morning crash leaves 1 dead

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead early today.

    Investigators believe the woman's vehicle was hit by a motorist who likely sped through a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road shortly after midnight.

    Police said the woman was traveling south on Engle when a man driving west on Jefferson struck her vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

    No further information was provided.

