Friday, June 11, 2021 6:06 am
Morning crash leaves 1 dead
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead early today.
Investigators believe the woman's vehicle was hit by a motorist who likely sped through a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road shortly after midnight.
Police said the woman was traveling south on Engle when a man driving west on Jefferson struck her vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No further information was provided.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story