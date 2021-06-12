One dead, 5 hurt in crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal crash today at East State Boulevard and Reed Road that killed a man and hurt five others, including three children.

Officers said they responded to the two-vehicle collision about 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses said a SUV was traveling north on Reed and failed to stop at a blinking signal light before ramming into another SUV headed west on East State.

The impact caused the westbound vehicle to flip several times, landing on its top in a resident's yard, police said.

Officers said the victims were trapped inside the SUVs for a time before emergency crews freed them.

Besides the man who died in the crash, another man, a woman and three children were thought to be in critical condition, but hospital staff said their injuries aren't life-threatening.

The area is open to traffic. No further information was provided.