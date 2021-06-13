2 dead in Kosciusko crash

A crash in Kosciusko County early this morning killed a Goshen man and his 10-year-old passenger, the county sheriff's department said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 875 West just after 2 a.m. on the report of a crash, a statement from the department said.

Investigators believe Marlin Fuentes Sr., 32, was driving south on County Road 875 West when he failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 30, the statement said. A semi driven west on U.S. 30 by Paul Banks, 44, of Bridgman, Michigan, collided with Fuentes' driver's-side door, police said.

Fuentes and his passenger, Marlin Fuentes Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. Banks was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.