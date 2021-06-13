Suspect wounded in overnight officer-involved shooting

A suspect received non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a Fort Wayne police officer early today, city police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue on a report of shots fired, a statement from police said. When officers arrived, it said, they could hear gunfire continuing between various groups.

During the course of the situation, an officer was confronted by a man armed with a gun, police said. According to the statement, the officer shot the suspect "in order to preserve his life and that of the surrounding public."

The officer was not harmed in the shooting and rendered aid to the suspect after shooting him, police said. They said the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where his condition remains non-life-threatening. Once the suspect has been medically cleared, police said, he will be interviewed and preliminary charges will be pending.

The shooting is under investigation by Fort Wayne and Indiana State police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. State police will conduct a separate investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, the statement said.