Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette After taking a year off from the game, friends Spencer Miller, left, and David Ruiz practice coordination drills Sunday on the soccer field at Purdue Fort Wayne. Previous Next Monday, June 14, 2021 1:00 am Coordinated effort Coordinated effort Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story