Verbatim: Barricaded subject on Oakhurst Drive

The Fort Wayne Police Department issued the following news release today:

On June 14, 2021 just after 3:30 PM the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 4000 Block of Oakhurst Drive for a well-being check of an individual.

Over the last 2 days the male subject had made over 50 calls to the 911 center. These calls had involved threats to kill Police as well as other Judicial staff members. Today the subject began yelling at neighbors and making threats to come outside and shoot his guns in the area.

When officers arrived at the residence he became more and more agitated and the situation became more volatile and it was decided that Officers on scene were going to maintain a perimeter and the Emergency Services Team along with the Crisis Response Team, and the Fort Wayne Police Air Support Units were all called to the scene.

Upon their arrival on scene they began to attempt to establish communications with the male subject inside the residence.

Emergency Services Team members arrived on scene and began to move into position around the residence and at this point the subject exited the home and sat on the front porch and was taken into custody without incident by officers.

The subject was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and at the conclusion of that evaluation criminal charges may be filed.

During this incident there was a small portion of Oakhurst Drive that was closed to all traffic both vehicle and pedestrian for their safety, but the roads and area have all been opened to the public.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.