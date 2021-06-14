Decatur ice cream facility to close by yearend

DFA Dairy Brands Ice Cream will close its Decatur facility by the end of the year.

The permanent closure will eliminate 156 full-time and 20 temporary jobs, according to a WARN filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

The company plans the first of several job cuts to be on Sept. 10.

DFA is short for Dairy Farmers of America. The company's brands include Borden, Breakstone and PET.

