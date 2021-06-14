Food Truck Park to hold June 27 event

Fort Wayne's first year-round Food Truck Park has scheduled a June 27 kickoff.

The host site for the 1 to 5 p.m. event is the Wunderkammer, 3402 Fairfield Ave.

Eight local food trucks, small business owners and live music will be part of the four-hour event, a Monday news release said. Community leaders will be available to answer questions along with Gather Fort Wayne Founder TK Kelly.

Kelly won a $1,000 micro grant on April 22 from Fort Wayne SOUP, a micro funding initiative, for his food truck park concept. He is looking at space to “build the Disneyland of Southside Fort Wayne," the news release said.

Kelly has a background running attraction food services in cities such as San Francisco, Minneapolis and Nashville. Most recently, Kelly worked with Visitor Services for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The business plan will be available at the June 27 event at Wunderkammer.

More information is available online at gatherfortwayne.com or email info@fortwaynefoodtruckpark.com.