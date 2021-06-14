State awards grants to local domestic violence shelters

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded a total of $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana, including two in the Fort Wayne area.

The funding will be used to provide emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their dependents. The money is through the Social Services Block Grant program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a news release said.

The YWCA Northeast Indiana will receive $29,500. Its Crisis Shelter has 66 beds available for individuals or families who leave a domestic violence situation.

The Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse, better known as the Beaman Home, will receive $16,000. It provides essential services in residential and non-residential settings to victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault in the north central Indiana counties of Kosciusko, Fulton and Marshall.

“Supporting victim-serving organizations is foundational to our agency's mission,” said a statement from Devon McDonald, executive director of the Criminal Justice Institute. “These grants will better position Indiana's domestic violence shelters to meet the needs of survivors across the state.”