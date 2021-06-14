Purdue University Fort Wayne to relax face mask protocols

Purdue University Fort Wayne on Monday said it will relax its face mask protocols by the end of June.

Vaccinated members of the university community may choose to continue wearing face masks while on campus, and members of the university community are asked to respect the health and safety decisions of peers and colleagues, a news release said. Consistent with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear face masks indoors.

Effective June 28, face masks will no longer be required inside campus buildings for anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a news release said. Additionally, face masks will no longer be required for anyone in outdoor settings.

The changes are being made as the number of people vaccinated continues to increase. Purdue Fort Wayne adopted a mandatory face mask policy in May 2020 to help control the spread of COVID-19 while the university continued to provide students academic instruction and necessary support services.