The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 14, 2021 1:23 pm

    Fire Department recruit class begins training

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne’s newest Fire Department recruit class began its first day of 20 weeks of training at the Public Safety Academy this morning, the city of Fort Wayne said.

    The fire department’s 93rd recruit class consists of 17 men and one woman. Two additional men are from the Huntington Fire Department, the city said in a statement.

    The recruits are to graduate Oct. 28.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story