Monday, June 14, 2021 1:23 pm
Fire Department recruit class begins training
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne’s newest Fire Department recruit class began its first day of 20 weeks of training at the Public Safety Academy this morning, the city of Fort Wayne said.
The fire department’s 93rd recruit class consists of 17 men and one woman. Two additional men are from the Huntington Fire Department, the city said in a statement.
The recruits are to graduate Oct. 28.
