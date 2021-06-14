ATV crash leaves 3 hurt in Ohio

Ohio State Highway Patrol reiterated the importance of wearing restraints in all-terrain vehicles after a Sunday crash in Van Wert County seriously injured two men and critically injured a third.

The collision happened about noon at Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road. A westbound ATV driven by Gordon E. Keith, 46, pulled into the path of a southbound car driven by Karen Feasby, 77, police said.

Van Wert resident Caleb J. Radulewicz, 29, was ejected from the ATV's front passenger seat, police said. He suffered critical injuries and was flown to Lutheran Hospital.

Keith, of southern Indiana, suffered serious injuries, as did his backseat passenger, Kory W. Kline, 20, of Rockford, Ohio. They were taken to Van Wert Health, police said.

Restraints were available in the ATV, police said, but the occupants weren't using the safety feature.

Feasby and her passengers – Jimmie G. Feasby, 77, and Lois I. Feasby, 96 – were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. All are from Convoy, Ohio.