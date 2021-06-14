Father, son killed in semi collision

A crash in Kosciusko County early Sunday killed a Goshen man and his 10-year-old son, the county sheriff's department said.

Deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 875 West just after 2 a.m. on the report of a crash, a statement from the department said.

Investigators believe Marlin Fuentes Sr., 32, was driving south on County Road 875 West when he failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 30, the statement said. A semi being driven west on U.S. 30 by Paul Banks, 44, of Bridgman, Michigan, collided with Fuentes' driver's-side door, police said.

Fuentes and his passenger, Marlin Fuentes Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. Banks was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officer shoots man on south side

A Fort Wayne police officer wounded an armed man when responding to an “intense gun battle” on the city's southeast side early Sunday, police said in a news release.

The man, who was considered a suspect, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m. in the area of South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue. Police were responding to a report of shots fired, the release said.

Officers reported they could hear gunfire between various groups upon arrival. A man armed with a gun confronted an officer, who shot the man “to preserve his life and that of the surrounding public,” police said.

The officer rendered aid to the injured man, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, the release said, and detectives planned to interview him. Preliminary charges were pending.

The shooting is under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Indiana State Police also will conduct a separate investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, the release said.