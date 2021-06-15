Citilink fares free through November

Citilink services are free through November due to ongoing pandemic recovery efforts.

Citilink announced today there will be no cost for any of its services, including fixed route buses, Flexlink, MedLink, and Access service.

Citilink made the change to help itself and the community, according to a Citilink news release.

The public transportation operator saw a 40% decline in ridership during the pandemic. People are gradually starting to ride the buses more again, and Citilink hopes the free fares will entice current customers to ride more often and to attract new riders, according to the release.

"Public transportation is an essential service available to everyone in our community. Temporary free fares will help our community's economic recovery as the pandemic winds down," Sherese Fortriede, Citilink board chair, said in the news release.

Citilink's Board of Directors approved the use of federal grant funding to cover the loss in fare revenue during its June 10 meeting.

Some pandemic protocols are still in place. Masks are still required for riders, and vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

