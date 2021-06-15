Survey: More people comfortable eating at restaurants

Within the next 30 days, if they are not already, 68% of Hoosiers will be comfortable eating at a restaurant.

That's an improvement from 43% who responded that way to a survey six months ago.

When it comes to outdoor attractions or parks, 64% would be OK visiting those now -- or within a month -- compared to 39% who said so in late fall. And 56% indicated they feel comfortable now or would within 30 days to a vacation by car, up from 31% six months ago.

"The data shows that Hoosier confidence is rising," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Tuesday.

The data comes from surveys on the impact COVID-19 has had on leisure and travel. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation commissioned Rockport Analytics to conduct surveys to help inform industry stakeholders and state leaders on current business and consumer confidence, a news release said.

The first five surveys were administered online in weekly waves from May 5 to June 5 last year. Then, Rockport Analytics completed two additional surveys -- one in the last week of November 2020 and one between late April and early May this year.

"The insights from these surveys have been an essential resource," said a statement from Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. "The research shows that the Leisure and Travel-Related Industry is rebounding."

The news release said survey responses came from 90 counties, representing all ages and key demographics. Indiana has 92 counties.

Rockport Analytics is an independent market research and consulting company specializing in economic impact and feasibility studies for the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

