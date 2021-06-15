Decatur Road section to close for 7 weeks

Decatur Road between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road will be closed for seven weeks, beginning Thursday, during gas-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A detour will use Paulding Road, Lafayette Street and Tillman Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

The road is scheduled to reopen Aug. 4.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.