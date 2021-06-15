Neighborhood Health expands coverage area

Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Health is going to more neighborhoods.

The agency this morning launched a new mobile unit with the ability to take COVID-19 vaccines and other health services to businesses, schools, churches and groups around Fort Wayne.

The van is a response to at-need and underserved populations, said Angie Zaegel, the agency's president and chief executive officer.

Zaegel said the mass vaccination site at New Covenant Worship Center on East Paulding Road next to Neighborhood Health is being closed with the launch of the mobile unit.

Neighborhood Health has two locations, at 1717 S. Calhoun St. and 3530 E. Paulding Road.

rsalter@jg.net