Tuesday, June 15, 2021 6:26 am
Suspect wanted in shooting
The Journal Gazette
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered early today in the 400 block of Eckart Street.
Fort Wayne police said they responded to the area just before 1:45 a.m. and found the victim whose injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers were told a suspect in the shooting fled into a nearby home, but members of the emergency and crisis teams did not find the individual after firing chemical agents and entering the residence, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story