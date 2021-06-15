Suspect wanted in shooting

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered early today in the 400 block of Eckart Street.

Fort Wayne police said they responded to the area just before 1:45 a.m. and found the victim whose injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers were told a suspect in the shooting fled into a nearby home, but members of the emergency and crisis teams did not find the individual after firing chemical agents and entering the residence, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.